VBS at Norris First Baptist Church

Norris First Baptist Church invites everyone to Vacation Bible School July 10th through the 14th, from 6:30 to 9 pm each night.

This year’s theme is “Gadgets & Gizmos: Uniquely Wired, Wonderfully Made.”

Norris First Baptist Church is located at 149 West Norris Road in Norris.

For more information, call 865-494-9692, or register online at www.norrisfbc.org.