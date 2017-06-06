Uvonnia Garrison Ridenour age 76 of Andersonville, TN passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2017 at her daughter’s home in Clinton, TN. She enjoyed going to flea markets and buying for her grandchildren. Uvonnia loved watching her grandchildren and reading the bible to them. She enjoyed taking care of every child in the community. Uvonnia was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist in Clinton, TN.

Uvonnia is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Rebecca Garrison; husband, James Clay Ridenour; brothers, Delmar Garrison, and Kenny Garrison; two great grandchildren, Cameron and Jordyn.

Uvonnia is survived by her sons, Glenn Ridenour and wife, Mary, Kent Ridenour and wife Sharon, and Jimmy Ridenour and wife Shannon all of Andersonville, TN; daughter, Pamela Mack and husband Eric of Clinton, TN; brother, Ollie Garrison of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Wilma Ferrell of GA, and Geraldine Dewitt of FL; grandchildren, Kelsey, Brittany, Christopher, Amber, Tiffany, Aaron, Isaac, Samuel, Emma ,Eric Jr., Goldie, Daniel, and Eric D.; great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Noah, Abigail, Caiden, Rhiannon, Aden, Cage, Katie, and Valorie; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Uvonnia’s family will receive her friends 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 with her funeral service immediately following at 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Pastor Larry Ridenour officiating. Uvonnia’s interment will be at 11:00am on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery in Andersonville, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

http://jonesmortuaryllc.com/