UT’s Jones to be part of Blankenship benefit

Jim Harris Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports

University of Tennessee football coach Butch Jones will be the special guest at a July 11 fundraiser for Blankenship Field.

Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally will also be there as will board members of the Blankenship Field Revitalization Foundation.

The fundraiser will start at 11:30 am on Tuesday July 11th in the banquet room of the DoubleTree Hotel on South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge. Tickets are $100 per person for this buffet lunch.

All proceeds will go to the Blankenship Field Revitalization Project and are tax deductible, the event notice said.

McNally will present an award to one of Oak Ridge’s hometown heroe.

Organizers expect tickets to go quickly. To reserve a spot, you can contact Nick Morris at TnBank of Oak Ridge at 401 South Illinois Avenue or NMorris@tnbank.net.

