USAF Band of Mid-America’s Airlifter Brass coming to Oak Ridge

Jim Harris

The USAF Band of Mid-America’s Airlifter Brass will be performing at the Civic Center Amphitheater in Oak Ridge on Friday, June 30, 2017. The performance starts at 6:30 pm. Grab your chairs and bring the family for a great night of music. This energetic and multi-talented group of musicians performs billboard and popular music both new and old. Airlifter Brass thrives on diversity and creates a musical gumbo of genres to exploit each musician’s musical background. This ten-piece group utilizes vocals, drums, bass and guitar to entice audiences to move their feet while also paying tribute to our brass roots: powerful delivery of popular music with a heavy emphasis on horns and brass. The ensemble’s unique blend of music will also include patriotic selections.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

