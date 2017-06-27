USAF Band of Mid-America’s Airlifter Brass coming to Oak Ridge

The USAF Band of Mid-America’s Airlifter Brass will be performing at the Civic Center Amphitheater in Oak Ridge on Friday, June 30, 2017. The performance starts at 6:30 pm. Grab your chairs and bring the family for a great night of music. This energetic and multi-talented group of musicians performs billboard and popular music both new and old. Airlifter Brass thrives on diversity and creates a musical gumbo of genres to exploit each musician’s musical background. This ten-piece group utilizes vocals, drums, bass and guitar to entice audiences to move their feet while also paying tribute to our brass roots: powerful delivery of popular music with a heavy emphasis on horns and brass. The ensemble’s unique blend of music will also include patriotic selections.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

