Two perish in separate incidents in Smokies

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials released the names of two men who recently died in the park. On Saturday, June 3, Park Rangers recovered the body of 56-year old James Baker from Hanover, PA. Baker was found in Abrams Creek approximately one and one-half miles from the Abrams Falls Trailhead. The official cause of death will be released when the medical examiner’s report is complete.

On Sunday, May 28, Michal Bojko, a 37 year-old male, fell approximately 80 feet to his death from the top of the 100-foot tall Ramsey Cascades. Bojko had been living in Sevier County for the past several years, but was originally from the Czech Republic.