Home / Local News / Two perish in separate incidents in Smokies

Two perish in separate incidents in Smokies

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 59 Views

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials released the names of two men who recently died in the park. On Saturday, June 3, Park Rangers recovered the body of 56-year old James Baker from Hanover, PA. Baker was found in Abrams Creek approximately one and one-half miles from the Abrams Falls Trailhead. The official cause of death will be released when the medical examiner’s report is complete.

On Sunday, May 28, Michal Bojko, a 37 year-old male, fell approximately 80 feet to his death from the top of the 100-foot tall Ramsey Cascades. Bojko had been living in Sevier County for the past several years, but was originally from the Czech Republic.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Mine Safety Week in Tennessee

Governor Bill Haslam has declared June 5 through June 9, 2017 as Mine Safety Week in the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved