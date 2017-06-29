Two Clinton veterans returning home Friday, welcome plans underway

Two local Navy sailors are returning home after five years on Friday and efforts are underway to give them a heroes’ welcome.

Dustin Manning and Brooke Manning are Clinton natives and both served aboard the USS Nimitz. The couple is returning home to stay on Friday afternoon and their friends and family want to enlist the community’s help in welcoming them home.

The Mannings are expected back in Clinton at around 6 pm on Friday June 30th and people are being encouraged to line up along Seivers Boulevard, starting at the green bridge and hopefully extending all the way up to the interstate, beginning at around 5:15 pm. Be sure to bring flags, signs and as much red, white and blue as possible as they return from their five-year deployment.

The family is also hoping to have some signs set up in South Clinton between the green bridge and Apple Discount Drugs on Clinch Avenue.

What a perfect way to begin your 4th of July holiday weekend!