THP: 1 dead, 1 injured in Thursday crash

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 89 Views

A Caryville man was killed and an Andersonville woman was injured in a head-on crash on Reservoir Road just outside Norris on Thursday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the wreck was reported at around 7 pm Thursday.

Troopers reported that a northbound 2003 Nissan Frontier driven by 40-year-old Heidi Kuehl of Andersonville crossed the center line. A southbound 1995 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Anthony Peterson of Caryville, swerved in an effort to avoid Kuehl’s vehicle, but her SUV swerved back to the correct side of the road, and the two vehicles hit head-on.

Peterson was flown by Lifestar to UT Medical Center in Knoxville, where he died. Kuehl was injured but the report does not indicate the nature or severity of those injuries.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the crash. So did Anderson County EMS, Anderson County Rescue Squad, and Andersonville Fire Department. Norris Public Safety also responded with both police and fire personnel.

