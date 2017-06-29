Home / Community Bulletin Board / TDOT suspending construction-related lane closures for 4th

TDOT suspending construction-related lane closures for 4th

Jim Harris 22 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 12 Views

(TDOT)  Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the July 4th holiday.  The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30th through 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5th to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

“We anticipate Tennessee’s interstates and state routes will be especially busy this July 4th holiday,” TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said. “To help those traveling in Tennessee reach their destinations safely and without unnecessary delays, we are suspending lane closures for this holiday travel period.”

Motorists will still encounter some long term lane closures on construction projects.  While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on site in construction zones and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect.  Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

AAA projects a record breaking 44.2 million Americans will travel this Independence Day weekend, an increase of 1.3 million more than last year. Over 37 million will travel by automobile. In Tennessee, AAA estimates over 872,000 will travel during the holiday, with over 782,000 driving to their destinations.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.  As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination.  Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORPD seeks man for questioning

Oak Ridge Police have asked for help identifying and locating a man wanted for questioning …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved