Streaking Smokies overpower Generals 9-4

(Tennessee Smokies) Tennessee was back in action Thursday night against the Generals and continued their winning ways with their fourth in a row, backed by a Yasiel Balaguert three-run moonshot to left and a Jason Vosler grand slam in the eighth to earn the 9-4 victory.

Preston Morrison got the ball for the Smokies and was roughed up early, giving up four runs on five hits in the first, but settled down after. Morrison would only give up two more hits in his next five innings of work before turning it over to Brad Markey in the seventh.

The offense for Tennessee picked up where they left off from the night before, striking for three runs in the first off of Generals’ southpaw Alex Young. Yasiel Balaguert did the damage with a three-run homer to left, his seventh of the season and fourth against the Generals. The Generals lead was cut to one on the long ball. David Bote would cross the plate on an error by shortstop Kevin Medrano in the fifth to tie the game at four.

Still tied at four heading into the eighth frame, the Smokies were able to strike for five runs. The first run came off of a Daniel Spingola pinch-hit single. Spingola was 0 for his last 15 heading into the at-bat. Jason Vosler would put the finishing touches on the Generals when he unloaded the bases with one swing of the bat to put the Smokies up 9-4 heading into the final frame. Dillon Maples would come on and retire the side to seal the 9-4 victory and Tennessee’s fourth consecutive win.

The Smokies are back at home tonight for game three of the series against Jackson at 7 p.m. Brett Anderson is set to take the mound for Tennessee, while Joel Payamps is expected to receive the start for Jackson. Tonight is the start of the LEGO Play Ball Tour presented by Jerry Duncan Ford and Lincoln and Duncan Family Automotive, along with postgame fireworks as part of the Summer Fireworks Series presented by Coors Light and Pepsi.