Smokies win second in row, return home Wednesday

(Tennessee Smokies) The second half of the season got off to a sour start for the Smokies, but their long bus ride home will have smiles after a 4-2 victory made it consecutive wins for Tennessee.

The Smokies received a one run pitching gem from four pitchers last night, and while a gem was hurled tonight, it was one arm who did the majority of the damage. Jen-Ho Tseng picked up his seventh win of the season, lasting eight innings of four hit, two run baseball. Tseng left the game with only 78 pitches under his belt. Dillon Maples finished off the BayBears in the ninth for his second straight save, and third of the season.

Mobile got the scoring started with two runs on three hits in the bottom of the third inning. Tennessee would respond with a Trey Martin RBI double in their next turn to the plate. The score would remain 2-1 into the 7th inning, which is when the power bats came to life. David Bote led off the inning with his sixth home-run of the season to tie the game at two a piece. Following a Jason Vosler walk, Yasiel Balaguert blasted his sixth homer of the season. The long ball gave Tennessee a 4-2 lead, and the score would remain with Maples striking out two in the ninth.

With the win Tennessee improved to 2-3 in the second half. The Smokies have the day off Tuesday and then begin a six game set at Smokies Stadium with the Jackson Generals.