Smokies win 2 of 3 at Jackson over weekend

FRIDAY: Yasiel Balaguert homered and doubled, AND Trevor Clifton tossed another solid outing in the Smokies 4-2 win over the Jackson Generals on Friday.

Clifton tossed five innings of two run baseball.

Ryan McNeil closed the game by striking out Colin Walsh with a runner on first to give the Smokies a much needed series opening win. It was McNeil’s third save of the season.

Craig Brooks (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jackson starter Brad Keller (3-4) took the loss.

With the win, Tennessee improved to 5-1 against Jackson this season.

SATURDAY: The good times continue to roll when the Smokies play in Jackson. Duane Underwood Jr. tossed a gem, and the Smokies received yet another big performance from Yasiel Balaguert in a 5-3 win over the Jackson Generals.

Underwood pitched shutout baseball through four innings, allowing his only run in the fifth. Underwood pitched 5.2 innings, giving up just four hits, earning his fifth win of the season.

Yasiel Balaguert made it two straight nights with a late inning home run.

With the win Tennessee remains atop the Southern League North standings, and is now 6-1 against Jackson this season.

SUNDAY: Two big innings for the Jackson Generals were enough to blow past the Tennessee Smokies 9-4 on Sunday night, allowing Chattanooga to take over first place in the Southern League North Division standings.

Yasiel Balaguert upped his consecutive RBI streak to three games, singling in the games first run in the With the loss Tennessee trails Chattanooga by a half game at the top of the standings.

The series at Jackson continues with games Monday and Tuesday. The Smokies return home on Wednesday to begin a five-game series with Chattanooga with the first-half division title on the line.