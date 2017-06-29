Smokies knock off Generals in series opener, 8-7

(Tennessee Smokies) In the first game back at Smokies Stadium since the All-Star break, the Smokies’ offense produced eight runs on 11 hits to beat the Generals 8-7. Tennessee got things going early on, scoring seven of its eight runs in the first and second inning.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Smokies struck for three runs. Jason Vosler started the rally, hitting a two-run single that scored Charcer Burks and Andrew Ely. Trey Martin followed suit with an RBI single up the middle to score David Bote and give the Smokies a 3-0 lead.

Burks led off the bottom of the second with a long home run to left, his seventh dinger of the season. Bote then hit an RBI double to score Ely. Yasiel Balaguert and Martin closed out the four-run inning with an RBI double, and single, respectively. Martin would hit a towering home run in the bottom of the fourth to score the Smokies’ eighth and final run of the game.

Duane Underwood Jr. received the start for the Smokies and pitched six innings, allowing four runs and a walk on eight hits. Daury Torrez and David Berg combined to pitch a scoreless seventh and eighth inning in relief. The Generals smashed a three-run homer off of Ryan McNeil in the bottom of the ninth, but that would be all Jackson could muster as Justin Hancock would come in and pick up the save.

The Smokies are back home tonight to take on the Generals at 7 p.m. Preston Morrison is set to take the mound for Tennessee, while Alex Young is expected to receive the start for Jackson.