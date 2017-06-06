Home / Community Bulletin Board / Secret City Festival continues Tuesday, Wednesday in OR

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 43 Views

The expanded Secret City Festival continues through Saturday in Oak Ridge. The now-weeklong festival kicked off last weekend with events focused on celebrating Oak Ridge’s history as well as the men and women of our military.

(Today) Tuesday, June 6, “Oak Ridge after Dark” is the theme and the place is Blankenship Field. Children’s activities will begin at 6 p.m. The family movie “Sing!” will be shown at dusk.

On Wednesday, June 7, “Celebrate the Arts” at the pavilion at A.K. Bissell Park in partnership with the United Way of Anderson County. Come and enjoy performances, demonstrations and exhibitions by the following youth, community and professional arts groups from Oak Ridge and Anderson County: Secret City Winds (wind ensemble), 5:30-6 p.m.; the Oak Ridge Civic Ballet Association Dance Group; Jubal (Band); Robyn James Ensemble (string ensemble), 6:00-6:30, and Adam Austin (solo artist), 7:30-8 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.celebrateoakridge.org/.

