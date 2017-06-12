Rodney Wamsley, age 63 of Jacksboro, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2017. He was a Member of the Methodist Church, a U.S. Navy Veteran and a retired from American National Can in Des Moines, Iowa. Preceded in death by Father, Paul Wamsley; Mother, Mary and Step-Father Bobby Ray Stanfield.
Survivors
Wife: Marsha Johnson Wamsley
Daughter: Melanie Amber
Son: Douglas Wamsley
5 Grandchildren
Brother: Tom Wamsley
Sisters: Lora Wamsley
Becky Shumway
Memorial Service 8 PM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Chapel
Rev. Dale Baker Officiating
Family will receive friends 6 PM to 8 PM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home