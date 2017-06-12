Home / Obituaries / Rodney Wamsley, age 63 of Jacksboro

Rodney Wamsley, age 63 of Jacksboro

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Rodney Wamsley, age 63 of Jacksboro, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2017. He was a Member of the Methodist Church, a U.S. Navy Veteran and a retired from American National Can in Des Moines, Iowa. Preceded in death by Father, Paul Wamsley; Mother, Mary and Step-Father Bobby Ray Stanfield.

Survivors

Wife: Marsha Johnson Wamsley

Daughter: Melanie Amber

Son: Douglas Wamsley

5 Grandchildren

Brother: Tom Wamsley

Sisters: Lora Wamsley

Becky Shumway

Memorial Service 8 PM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Chapel

Rev. Dale Baker Officiating

Family will receive friends 6 PM to 8 PM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Betty Jean Owens Parrish, age 85, of Crossville

Betty Jean Owens Parrish, age 85, of Crossville, Tennessee passed away on June 7, 2017 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved