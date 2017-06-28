Home / Local News / Rockwood man struck while riding bike

Rockwood man struck while riding bike

A Rockwood man was injured Tuesday night when he was struck while riding his bike across North Gateway Avenue.

BBB-TV reports that Robert Young was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the 7:30 pm incident.

Rockwood Police report that Young and a juvenile believed to be his grandson had been crossing the five-lane road on their bikes when the older man was hit by a pickup truck driven by Dan Stevens, also of Rockwood.

The boy was not struck by the pickup and while Young was said to be alert and standing while talking to authorities following the accident, paramedics reported he was a bit disoriented, so they took him to UTMC as a precaution.

No charges will be filed against the driver of the pickup, as investigators determined that he had done everything he could have to avoid striking the cyclist.

