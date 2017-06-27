Roane man revived after nearly drowning in Morgan

A man who was pulled out of a Morgan County swimming hole Sunday was revived on his way to the hospital after he nearly drowned.

Deputies from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, along with personnel from the Morgan County EMS and Rescue Squad, responded to a report of a possible drowning in Burton Hole, a swimming hole in a creek near the Emory River off of Deermont Road late Sunday afternoon.

The man, identified as Carl Ooten, from Rockwood, was swimming with family and friends when he went under. His companions were able to pull him from the water and paramedics were taking him to Roane Medical Center when they were able to revive him in the ambulance.