Rain dampens Smokies’ schedule

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies’ scheduled game Monday evening against the Birmingham Barons at Smokies Stadium has been postponed due to field conditions caused by rain. The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon, with the first game scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Game two will get underway approximately 30 minutes after first game’s conclusion.

Fans with tickets for Monday’s scheduled contest may redeem their tickets at the Smokies Ticket Office for any remaining 2017 Smokies home game. The club’s full rainout policy can be found online at www.smokiesbaseball.com.

Monday’s matchup will be made up as part of a Tuesday twinbill, with both games scheduled to last seven innings in regulation. Tickets for this evening’s regularly scheduled contest will be good for both games.

The series with Birmingham will now be played as follows: Tuesday is now a scheduled doubleheader with first pitch set for 12:00 p.m. with gates opening at 11:00 a.m., followed by a doubleheader on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m., and a nine inning game scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 p.m with gates opening at 6:00 p.m. For more information visit www.SmokiesBaseball.com.