Pro2Serve receives 5-year contract for OR clean-up

Professional Project Services Inc., or Pro2Serve, has received a five-year contract worth up to $49 million to provide technical support services to the Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management, or OREM. The contract was awarded June 19.

The Oak Ridge-based company provides a wide suite of services to DOE’s Environmental Management program locally. They are responsible for reviewing and evaluating the cost, schedule, and technical approach for upcoming and current cleanup projects. They also assist with engineering, project planning, project management, cost estimating, and schedule and cost analysis.

During the span of their contract, OREM is slated to complete its work at the East Tennessee Technology Park and transition major cleanup operations to the Y-12 National Security Complex. This will require extensive planning and coordination, and it aligns with the services Pro2Serve offers.

OREM is a DOE field site that was created in the late 1980s to address and remove diverse legacies and risks to protect the region’s health and environment, ensure the continuation of vital federal missions in science and national security, and make clean land available for future use to benefit the community.