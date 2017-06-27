Patricia Ann Clayborne Stepp, age 70, of Kingston, passed away Monday, June 26, 2017 at her home. She was born July 11, 1946 in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of this area. She was a member of Union Chapel Baptist Church and attended Roane State Community College as well as Tennessee Applied Technology College where she received her CNA certification and Dental Hygienist certification. Pat was an avid gardener who enjoyed working with flowers, gardening, collecting antiques and her favorite times were those spent with her great-granddaughter, making a gnome garden. Preceded in death by her son, Timothy Bruce Stepp; parents, Daniel & Jean Marie Claiborne; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Bruce James & Marjorie Lillian Stepp.
SURVIVORS
Loving Husband of 54 years Gary R. Stepp of Kingston
Daughter Tammy L. Stepp of Kingston
Son Roger Jason Stepp of Kingston
Grandchildren Heather Phillips Hall & husband, Robbie of Lansing
Gabriel Stepp of Kingston
Matthew Stepp of Morristown
Michael Daugherty of Kingston
Great-grand-daughters Janessa and Jaycee Ann Hall of Lansing
Brothers Danny Claiborne of Kingston
Tommy Claiborne & wife, Susan of Kingston
Lewis Claiborne & wife, Pam of Harriman
Sisters Bobbie Tipton & husband, Jim of Kingston
Betty Herrell & husband, Lynn of Kingston
Dorothy Bass & husband, Harvey of Oak Ridge
Sister-in-law Sara Jane Tinker of Knoxville
Brother-in-law Wayne Stepp & wife, Charlotte of Morristown
A host of extended family and special friends who will miss her very much.
The family will receive friends 5 to 7 PM, Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home and Kingston. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 7 PM, in the chapel with Rev. Kenny Rains and Rev. Ronnie Nichols officiating. Graveside service will be held 11 AM, Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Kingston Memorial Gardens only one register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.