Patricia Ann Clayborne Stepp, age 70, of Kingston, passed away Monday, June 26, 2017 at her home. She was born July 11, 1946 in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of this area. She was a member of Union Chapel Baptist Church and attended Roane State Community College as well as Tennessee Applied Technology College where she received her CNA certification and Dental Hygienist certification. Pat was an avid gardener who enjoyed working with flowers, gardening, collecting antiques and her favorite times were those spent with her great-granddaughter, making a gnome garden. Preceded in death by her son, Timothy Bruce Stepp; parents, Daniel & Jean Marie Claiborne; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Bruce James & Marjorie Lillian Stepp.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 54 years Gary R. Stepp of Kingston

Daughter Tammy L. Stepp of Kingston

Son Roger Jason Stepp of Kingston

Grandchildren Heather Phillips Hall & husband, Robbie of Lansing

Gabriel Stepp of Kingston

Matthew Stepp of Morristown

Michael Daugherty of Kingston

Great-grand-daughters Janessa and Jaycee Ann Hall of Lansing

Brothers Danny Claiborne of Kingston

Tommy Claiborne & wife, Susan of Kingston

Lewis Claiborne & wife, Pam of Harriman

Sisters Bobbie Tipton & husband, Jim of Kingston

Betty Herrell & husband, Lynn of Kingston

Dorothy Bass & husband, Harvey of Oak Ridge

Sister-in-law Sara Jane Tinker of Knoxville

Brother-in-law Wayne Stepp & wife, Charlotte of Morristown

A host of extended family and special friends who will miss her very much.

The family will receive friends 5 to 7 PM, Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home and Kingston. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 7 PM, in the chapel with Rev. Kenny Rains and Rev. Ronnie Nichols officiating. Graveside service will be held 11 AM, Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Kingston Memorial Gardens only one register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.