Home / Community Bulletin Board / Oliver Springs High School reunion

Oliver Springs High School reunion

Jim Harris 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 44 Views

There will be a reunion of all classmates from any year, who attended the Oliver Springs High School.  The reunion is this Saturday (June 24th), from 10 am to 3 pm, inside the Oliver Springs DAV building, located at 530 Kingston Avenue, across the street from Arrowhead Park.  Classmates are asked to bring a covered dish or other food item to share.  Donations will also be accepted to benefit Chapter 26 Disabled American Veterans

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Dragon football camp begins Monday June 19th

The Clinton High School football program will host its annual Youth Football Camp beginning Monday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved