Oliver Springs High School reunion

There will be a reunion of all classmates from any year, who attended the Oliver Springs High School. The reunion is this Saturday (June 24th), from 10 am to 3 pm, inside the Oliver Springs DAV building, located at 530 Kingston Avenue, across the street from Arrowhead Park. Classmates are asked to bring a covered dish or other food item to share. Donations will also be accepted to benefit Chapter 26 Disabled American Veterans
