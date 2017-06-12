Home / Featured / Oak Ridge Council to consider contract on pedestrian project

Oak Ridge Council to consider contract on pedestrian project

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

(Oak Ridge Today)  The Oak Ridge City Council on Thursday will consider an engineering contract for pedestrian improvements on Oak Ridge Turnpike and South Illinois Avenue.

Under the resolution to be considered by Council, the $298,800 engineering services contract would be awarded to Kimley-Horn of Nashville.

The estimated budget for the entire project, including both engineering and construction, is about $975,811. The work is being funded mostly with a Tennessee Department of Transportation Multimodal Access Grant of $927,021.40. The grant money will be allocated in three phases during a three-year period. A 5 percent match of $48,790 is required, Flynn said.

Council accepted the TDOT grant for pedestrian improvements in August. The improvements will include the addition of about 43 handicap ramps, 30 crosswalks, and countdown pedestrian signals with push buttons, Flynn said.

Also, the project will build sections of new sidewalks at up to 24 locations, with the footage totaling about one mile. Repairs to as much as 800 linear feet of existing sidewalk is also proposed.

The Thursday meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the Oak Ridge Municipal Building Courtroom at 200 South Tulane Avenue.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Emory Valley center to cut ribbon on new building

The Emory Valley Center will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for is new building on Friday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved