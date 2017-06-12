Oak Ridge Council to consider contract on pedestrian project

(Oak Ridge Today) The Oak Ridge City Council on Thursday will consider an engineering contract for pedestrian improvements on Oak Ridge Turnpike and South Illinois Avenue.

Under the resolution to be considered by Council, the $298,800 engineering services contract would be awarded to Kimley-Horn of Nashville.

The estimated budget for the entire project, including both engineering and construction, is about $975,811. The work is being funded mostly with a Tennessee Department of Transportation Multimodal Access Grant of $927,021.40. The grant money will be allocated in three phases during a three-year period. A 5 percent match of $48,790 is required, Flynn said.

Council accepted the TDOT grant for pedestrian improvements in August. The improvements will include the addition of about 43 handicap ramps, 30 crosswalks, and countdown pedestrian signals with push buttons, Flynn said.

Also, the project will build sections of new sidewalks at up to 24 locations, with the footage totaling about one mile. Repairs to as much as 800 linear feet of existing sidewalk is also proposed.

The Thursday meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the Oak Ridge Municipal Building Courtroom at 200 South Tulane Avenue.