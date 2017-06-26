Oak Ridge announces Independence Day plans

The Independence Day fireworks in Oak Ridge are scheduled to start at dark, around 9:45 p.m., at Alvin K. Bissell Park on Tuesday, July 4. The fireworks show is sponsored by the City of Oak Ridge.

The Oak Ridge Community Band, now in its 73rd year, will perform prior to the firework.

The concert is free, but donations are accepted by the band to help cover the cost of equipment and other expenses. The music is expected to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

Anyone planning to attend is advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket for outdoor seating, the press release said. A safety zone will be established by the Oak Ridge Fire Department. Please sit only in the designated areas, the press release said.

What: Independence Day Concert and Fireworks Display

When: Tuesday, July 4—Music at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Where: A.K. Bissell Park, 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge

Parking will not be allowed along the Oak Ridge Turnpike right of way. Drivers should also not park on private property, unless they have obtained permission from the owner, the press release said.

As a reminder, the discharge of fireworks within Oak Ridge city limits is prohibited without a permit, the release said.

For more information on this event, visit the City of Oak Ridge page on Facebook or the city’s website at www.oakridgetn.gov. You can also call the Oak Ridge Fire Department for additional information at (865) 425-3520.