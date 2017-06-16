Home / Community Bulletin Board / Oak Ridge announces 4th of July plans

Oak Ridge announces 4th of July plans

Jim Harris 1 week ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 82 Views

The City of Oak Ridge is once again sponsoring a fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day. The display will be held in A.K. Bissell Park on July 4 and is scheduled to begin at dark, around 9:45 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Community Band, now in their 73rd year, will perform prior to the fireworks. The concert is free, but donations are accepted by the band to help cover the cost of equipment and other expenses. The music is expected to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Anyone planning to attend is advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket for outdoor seating. A safety zone will be established by the Oak Ridge Fire Department. Please sit only in the designated areas.

 

     WHAT:

 

 Independence Day Concert & Fireworks Display
     WHEN:

 

 Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Music at 7:30 p.m., Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

 
     WHERE:

 

 A.K. Bissell Park

1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike

Oak Ridge, TN 37830

 

Parking will not be allowed along the Oak Ridge Turnpike right of way. Drivers should also not park on private property, unless they have obtained permission from the owner.

As a reminder, the discharge of fireworks within Oak Ridge city limits is prohibited without a permit.

For more information on this event, visit the City of Oak Ridge Facebook page, @CityofOakRidge, or the City’s website,oakridgetn.gov. You can also call the Oak Ridge Fire Department for additional information at (865) 425-3520.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Dragon football camp begins Monday June 19th

The Clinton High School football program will host its annual Youth Football Camp beginning Monday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved