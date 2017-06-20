Nancy Rose (Longmire) Sword

Nancy was born on January 1, 1924 to Charles and Rose Longmire in Andersonville, Tennessee. She passed away peacefully on June 19, 2017 at Meadowview Assisted Living in Norris.

After graduating from Austin Peay University she began her teaching career in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with the Broward County School System. After teaching 40 years, Mrs. Sword retired to her favorite place, East Tennessee. She was a member of Andersonville United Methodist Church.

Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Sword of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Brothers, Mayo Longmire and David Longmire.

Sisters, Elizabeth Lambdin, Ruth Longmire, Mary Osier and Bobbie Collier and nieces, Sara Longmire and Nancy Lynn Longmire.

She is survived by her sister Rebecca Williams of Clinton and brothers, Hubert Longmire and wife Mary Helen and Hobert Longmire and wife Mary Ann all of Andersonville.

Nieces, Melissa Snead, Rosemary Archer and Catherine Longmire.

Nephews, Charles Williams, Robert Longmire, Charles Longmire, Mark Longmire and David Longmire.

Great nieces, Laura Snead, Jodi McCoy, Mary Kate Longmire, Molly Longmire and Abbey Williams.

Great nephews, Richard Snead, Paul Longmire and Matthew Longmire.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 23, 2017 at Andersonville United Methodist Church in Andersonville, Tennessee from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with a funeral service and burial to follow. The Rev. Ralph Horack officiating.

Robert Longmire, Richard L. Snead, Richard S. Snead, Charles Williams, Charles Longmire and Mark Longmire will serve as pallbearers.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Pam Forgety and her staff at Meadowview Assisted Living for their exceptional care and kindness given to Nancy.

Nancy loved flowers, but if you choose in lieu of flowers she would appreciate a donation to the scholarship fund at Andersonville United Methodist Church or to the Holston Home for Children, P.O. Box 188, Greenville, Tennessee 37744

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Nancy Sword.