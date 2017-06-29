Home / Community Bulletin Board / MPNHP hosting walk through Jackson Square

MPNHP hosting walk through Jackson Square

Jim Harris

The Manhattan Project National Historical Park will host a walk through Oak Ridge’s historic Jackson Square on Saturday, July 1, at 10 a.m.

The program is free and will begin in the upper parking lot in front of the fountain.

During the program, Park Rangers will discuss how routine, tradition, and the comforts of home helped keep Oak Ridge residents focused on their mission inside the once-Secret City and not their hardships. Rangers and attendees will walk to the Alexander Inn Guest House and the Chapel on the Hill during the program.

Jackson Square is located three blocks north of the Oak Ridge Turnpike on Broadway Avenue. If you need directions, maps are available at the National Park desk in the American Museum of Science and Energy in Oak Ridge or you can call (865) 576-6767.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the website for more information on the park at www.nps.gov/mapr/oakridge.htm. Follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ManhattanProjectNPS, on the park’s Twitter feed @MnhtnProjectNPS, or on Instagram @manhattanprojectnps.

