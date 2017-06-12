Motorcyclist injured in Oak Ridge crash

An as-of-yet-unidentified motorcyclist was flown to UT Medical Center with what were described as “non-life threatening injuries” after crashing into a parked car on Highland Avenue in Oak Ridge on Saturday night.

The crash was reported shortly before 10 pm Saturday near the intersection with South Hollywood Circle.

Although police said the injuries were not life threatening, the motorcyclist was flown to UT Medical Center due to the nature of the trauma.

When more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.