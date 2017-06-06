Mine Safety Week in Tennessee

Governor Bill Haslam has declared June 5 through June 9, 2017 as Mine Safety Week in the state of Tennessee. There are 260 surface and underground mines located in state, making miner safety and health in the workplace a crucial issue.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s (TDLWD) Workplace Regulation and Compliance Division operates the state’s Mine Safety Unit, located in Caryville in Campbell County.

The state employs a mine rescue team that stands ready to assist mining companies in the event of an emergency. The unit also trains on a regular basis.

A regional training contest will be held June 6th and 7th in Campbell County and the Mine Safety Unit will host teams from across the southeast for the annual event at Cove Lake State Park. These mine rescue competitions gauge the readiness of teams and their individual members – sharpening skills and testing their knowledge in a series of simulated emergency scenarios, such as a mine fire, explosion or roof collapse. The competition at Cove lake will wrap up on Thursday with a luncheon and awards ceremony. The seven teams competing represent not only Tennessee, but also Alabama and Kentucky.

The federal Mine Safety and Health Act was enacted on November 9, 1977 to protect the nation’s miners and to mandate mine safety training be conducted for inexperienced miners looking for employment, as well as for experienced miners.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) was created and charged with enforcement of the 1977 act. The Tennessee Mine Safety Unit was created at the same time to conduct training in the state. The federal government awards a small grant to the Tennessee Mine Safety Unit to assist with the cost of training. MSHA mandates which items most be monitored to remain in compliance. The agency also partners with certain state to carry out training and setting safety standards and guidelines to follow.

