MENCS: Johnson wins at Dover, ties Yarborough with 83 career triumphs

(MRN) Jimmie Johnson quickly left race leader Kyle Larson behind on the day’s final restart Sunday and motored on to victory at Dover International Speedway – winning the race under caution as a nine-car wreck unfolded along the backstretch after the seven-time champion made his decisive move. Sunday’s victory was Johnson’s eighty-third, lifting him into a tie with Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough for sixth place on NASCAR’s all-time list. Johnson’s series-best third win of the season capped a challenging day that saw the Number-48 Hendrick Motorsports team start the race at the rear of the field after making an unapproved gear change, forfeiting its Number-14 qualifying position. Johnson led just seven laps but made them count as he recorded his eleventh victory at “The Monster Mile” – winning the track’s spring Cup Series race for the fourth time in six years. Larson held on for second place after leading a race-high 241 laps. Martin Truex Junior swept the first two stages of yesterday’s race and placed third overall after leading 102 of the 406 laps. Ryan Newman and Chase Elliott completed the top five. Daniel Suarez was the highest-finishing rookie, in sixth place.

Pole winner Kyle Busch led just nineteen laps and finished sixteenth, one lap behind Johnson at the checkered flag.

Sunday’s race was slowed by fifteen cautions, one shy of the track record set in 1993. There were seventeen lead changes among nine drivers: Johnson, Larson, Truex, Newman, Busch, Jamie McMurray, rookie Ty Dillon, Michael McDowell and Ricky Stenhouse Junior.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Top 10 Finishers in the AAA 400 Drive for Autism

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Jimmie Johnson (14) 7

2. Kyle Larson (5) 241

3. Martin Truex Jr. (2) 102

4. Ryan Newman (13) 1

5. Chase Elliott (16) —

6. Daniel Suarez (R) (3) —

7. Jamie McMurray (19) 2

8. Denny Hamlin (10) —

9. Kevin Harvick (18) —

10. Danica Patrick (31) —

Unofficial point standings after 13 races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Martin Truex Jr. (2) 545 —-

2. Kyle Larson (1) 536 -9

3. Kevin Harvick 429 -116

4. Kyle Busch 416 -129

5. Jamie McMurray 415 -130

6. Jimmie Johnson (3) 414 -131

7. Brad Keselowski (2) 410 -135

8. Chase Elliott 398 -147

9. Denny Hamlin 361 -184

10. Clint Bowyer 349 -196

11. Joey Logano (1) 348 -197

12. Matt Kenseth 327 -218

13. Ryan Blaney 320 -225

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (1) 299 -246

Ryan Newman (1) 299 -246

16. Kurt Busch (1) 291 -254

17. Trevor Bayne 287 -258

18. Erik Jones (R) 283 -262

19. Daniel Suarez (R) 278 -267

20. Kasey Kahne 270 -275