Man charged after found sleeping by side of road

(Report by staff writer Kayla Baker) One man found himself behind bars after an incident late Friday night.

An Anderson County deputy responded to a call of suspicious activity and found two men, one of whom was identified as Bradley Allan Thomas, asleep on the side of the road in the 500 block of Park Lane in Andersonville.

The men said they had been walking and got tired and fell asleep.

The Deputy offered to give them a ride to the Valero gas station but per policy, had to pat them down for weapons. Thomas had a backpack, inside which drug paraphernalia and five small plastic baggies with what appeared to crystal methamphetamine was found. Thomas stated that he had picked up the backpack from a thrift store on Chapman Highway in Knoxville and the substances inside must have been left in the bag.

Thomas was arrested for delivery of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and transported to the Anderson County Jail. The other man, was released with no charges filed.