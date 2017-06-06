Home / Local News / Man charged after found sleeping by side of road

Man charged after found sleeping by side of road

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 182 Views

(Report by staff writer Kayla Baker)  One man found himself behind bars after an incident late Friday night.

An Anderson County deputy responded to a call of suspicious activity and found two men, one of whom was identified as Bradley Allan Thomas, asleep on the side of the road in the 500 block of Park Lane in Andersonville.

The men said they had been walking and got tired and fell asleep.

The Deputy offered to give them a ride to the Valero gas station but per policy, had to pat them down for weapons. Thomas had a backpack, inside which drug paraphernalia and five small plastic baggies with what appeared to crystal methamphetamine was found. Thomas stated that he had picked up the backpack from a thrift store on Chapman Highway in Knoxville and the substances inside must have been left in the bag.

Thomas was arrested for delivery of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and transported to the Anderson County Jail. The other man, was released with no charges filed.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Reminder: ‘Celebrate the Arts’ Wednesday at Secret City Festival

The expanded Secret City Festival continues through Saturday in Oak Ridge. The now-weeklong festival kicked …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved