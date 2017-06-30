Home / Obituaries / Lelia Marie Rosenbalm Harmon, age 88, of Heiskell

Lelia Marie Rosenbalm Harmon, age 88, of Heiskell

Lelia Marie Rosenbalm Harmon, age 88, of Heiskell passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Ft. Sanders Regional. Lelia was born October 5, 1928 in Heiskell, Tennessee to the late Joe and Carrie Bumgardner Rosenbalm.  In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Lester (Slim) Harmon; son, Ronnie Harmon; brother, Eveart Rosenbalm.

She is survived by:

Daughter…………….. Brenda Harmon Boody & husband Richard

Grandchildren…………        Lucretia Boody, Abra Wright,

                  David Harmon & wife Teresa

                  Heather Giles & husband Allen

Great grandchildren…       Jayla, Emily, Molly, Kelsey, Katie and Max

Host of other relatives

 

The family will have a graveside service 2:00 pmFriday, June 30, 2017 at Sartin Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

