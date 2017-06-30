LEGO Play Ball Tour to visit Smokies Stadium

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies are delighted to announce that the 2017 LEGO Play Ball Tour will visit Smokies Stadium for one weekend only, July 30 – June 2, presented by Jerry Duncan Ford & Lincoln and Duncan Family Automotive. Families can arrive early for playtime before enjoying “The National Pastime.” Participation in LEGO Play Ball Tour is included with game admission.

The LEGO Play Ball Tour provides an interactive opportunity for kids to have fun before the Smokies game begins. Activities on the LEGO Play Ball Tour include building tables for creative play, family challenges, photo opportunities with life-size LEGO models, and a chance to build and launch your own LEGO creations down a race ramp. In addition, there will be giveaways, prizes, and special in-game LEGO content.

The first 500 kids through the gates on both Saturday and Sunday will have the opportunity to take home a special LEGO giveaway, presented by Jerry Duncan Ford & Lincoln and Duncan Family Automotive.

“It is amazing to host an event of this nature here at Smokies Stadium,” Stated Smokies President and COO Chris Allen. “LEGO has really built such an iconic brand over the years that has been able to withstand the test of time. It is a great product for children of all ages, and we are extremely excited to host the LEGO Play Ball Tour this year!”

Baseball meets bricks with the LEGO Play Ball Tour at the following games when the Smokies go head-to-head with the Jackson Generals:

June 30 – First pitch scheduled for 7:00 pm with gates opening at 5:30 pm

July 1 – First pitch scheduled for 7:00 pm with gates opening at 5:30 pm

July 2 – First Pitch scheduled for 5:30 pm with gates opening at 4:30 pm

LEGO Play Ball Tour activities begin when gates open and will continue throughout the game.

Vince Rubino, Event Marketing Manager for LEGO Systems, Inc. states, “The opportunity for families to enjoy both the affordable fun of a ball game and a free LEGO creativity experience is a total home run. We are excited to bring this new way to play to stadiums across the country.”

Tickets for the individual games are available at smokiesbaseball.com or by calling 865-286-2300 and include all LEGO Play Ball Tour activities at no extra charge.