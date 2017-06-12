Larry Grant Edmonds, age 69 of Clinton, passed away Sunday morning, June 11, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center. Born October 16, 1947 in Anderson County to Virgil and Ruby Edmonds, Larry worked for Y-12 and the City of Oak Ridge as a fireman for over 20 years. He was a proud Army veteran who enjoyed gathering with fellow veterans at the Anderson County monthly Veterans breakfast. His greatest joy was being a devoted and loved “Papaw” to his grandchildren.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Teresa Maples Edmonds; daughters and sons-in-law, Elaine and Scott Mullens and Krissy and Chris Bishop, both of Clinton; grandchildren, Halie Melton and husband Eric; Brianna White, Zachary White, Sara Bishop and Eli Bishop; great grandchildren, Natalie Ingram and Grant Melton; and brother, Kyle Edmonds of Houston, TX.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 14, 2017 from 5-7 pm in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. A service will follow at 7 pm. Family and friends will meetThursday, June 15, 2017 at 10am at the funeral home and proceed to Maples Cemetery on Edmonds Cemetery Road for interment at 11 am where we will honor Larry with full military honors.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Larry Grant Edmonds.

www.holleygamble.com