Kentucky authorities investigating death of Oak Ridge woman

Laurel County (KY) Sheriff John Root says that his department is conducting a death investigation after an Oak Ridge woman’s body was found on Monday evening June 26 at 4:58 PM in a wooded area over an embankment off Eleana Lane off filter plant road approximately 6 miles north of London.

The department’s Facebook page says that an autopsy will be conducted in Frankfort to determine the cause of death.

The LCSO has identified the victim as 28-year-old Tearsha Laws of Oak Ridge.

More information including the name of the deceased will be released as it becomes available. Investigation is continuing by Detective Kyle Gray.