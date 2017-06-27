Home / Local News / Kentucky authorities investigating death of Oak Ridge woman

Kentucky authorities investigating death of Oak Ridge woman

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

Laurel County (KY) Sheriff John Root says that his department is conducting a death investigation after an Oak Ridge woman’s body was found on Monday evening June 26 at 4:58 PM in a wooded area over an embankment off Eleana Lane off filter plant road approximately 6 miles north of London.

The department’s Facebook page says that an autopsy will be conducted in Frankfort to determine the cause of death.

The LCSO has identified the victim as 28-year-old Tearsha Laws of Oak Ridge.

More information including the name of the deceased will be released as it becomes available. Investigation is continuing by Detective Kyle Gray.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Anderson fire investigated as suspicious

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Sunday fire at a mobile home on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved