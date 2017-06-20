Kathleen Abel, of Clinton, TN passed away Sunday, June 18th after a long courageous battle with cancer. She leaves behind to mourn her passing, a wonderful man who gave her the best 37 years of her life, Husband Robert Abel Jr.; Her three loving and caring Daughters, Jamie (Steve) Stratton, Hollie Moore, and Keelie (Chip) Hooks; her grandchildren that she was so very proud of, Dr. Kasee Stratton-Gadke (Dr. Daniel), CPL Tyler Moore of the US Marine Corp and Taylor Morgan studying Physical Therapy at The University of Tennessee, one special sweet great-granddaughter Aviana Gadke and a close son-like friend Roger Claiborne.

She loved and enjoyed camping with her family, her flower gardens and her grandchildren. At her request there will be no services held.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kathleen Abel.