June Rouse of Oak Ridge

June Rouse, of Oak Ridge, formerly of Harlan, KY, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2017 at the Morning Point Assisted Living in Clinton. She was born on July, 9, 1925 to the late Walter and Callie Creech Miniard in Harlan County, KY. She attended Pansy Baptist Church and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She retired from BellSouth Corporation.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by husband, Arlie J. Rouse, and her four brothers.

She is survived by:

Children……………………………………Mike Rouse and wife Carol

                         Doris Jarvis and husband Rodney

Grandchildren…………………………..Matthew Rouse and wife Gina

                         Kelly McDaniel

                         Rick Jarvis and wife Holly

                         Suzanne Jarvis

Great-Grandchildren………………..Carlie, Lydia, Michaela, Brett, Olivia Ann, Olivia, and Rex

And a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Anderson Laws Funeral Home in Harlan, KY on Monday, June 5, 2017 from 12-1pm with the funeral service to follow at 1pm with the Rev Bobby Joe Rouse officiating. Her burial will take place at the Rest Haven Cemetery following the funeral. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton and Anderson Laws Funeral Home in Harlan, Kentucky is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

