John Arlis Stephens, age 53, of Clinton, went home to be with the Lord on Friday afternoon June 16. At 6:00 this evening, June 22, 2017, family and friends will gather for an interment service at Baker’s Forge Memorial Cemetery.

John was preceded in death by parents Arlis Marion and Nadine Heatherly Stephens, grandparents Arlis M. and Ethel Haggard Stephens, Brice and Emma Spangler Heatherly, special uncle Etheridge Stephens. He is survived by brother Joseph Stephens, special cousins Sue Ellen Nidiffer, Emily Russell, Kathy Jeffers Smith, aunts Maxine Stephens Jeffers, Sue Heatherly Miller, Bobbie Heatherly Kirkpatrick, uncle Evan Heatherly (and wife Oma) as well as a host of extended family.

Special thanks to Jamey and Sharie Oran who helped care for John and all who prayed and ministered to him in his illness.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of John Stephens.