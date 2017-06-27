James Edward Jeffers, age 53 of Clinton, TN, passed away on June 22, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN with surviving family and friends by his side. James was born on December 1, 1963 in Lake, TN. He was of the Baptist faith.

Proceeded in death by his parents, James Claude and Ellen Phillips Jeffers and sister, Joann Clark all of Clinton, TN.

He is survived by loving Fiancé’, Freda Lowe Damewood of Clinton, TN; brothers, Danny Jeffers of Russellville, TN, Jimmy and Jackie Jeffers of Blaine, TN; sisters, Pat Pryse of Clinton, TN, Mary and Roger Reynolds of Clinton, TN and baby sister, Linda Jeffers of Clinton, TN. Also, special nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews along with a host of special friends and special cousins in Scott County, TN.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 1, 2017 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. A celebration of life will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Donnie Disney officiating.

James was loved by many, especially by his nieces and nephews in reflection of his love for his family and friends that he loved best.

