Home / Obituaries / James Edward Jeffers, age 53 of Clinton

James Edward Jeffers, age 53 of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 1 Views

James Edward Jeffers, age 53 of Clinton, TN, passed away on June 22, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN with surviving family and friends by his side.  James was born on December 1, 1963 in Lake, TN.  He was of the Baptist faith.

Proceeded in death by his parents, James Claude and Ellen Phillips Jeffers and sister, Joann Clark all of Clinton, TN.

He is survived by loving Fiancé’, Freda Lowe Damewood of Clinton, TN; brothers, Danny Jeffers of Russellville, TN, Jimmy and Jackie Jeffers of Blaine, TN; sisters, Pat Pryse of Clinton, TN, Mary and Roger Reynolds of Clinton, TN and baby sister, Linda Jeffers of Clinton, TN. Also, special nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews along with a host of special friends and special cousins in Scott County, TN.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 1, 2017 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Clinton, TN.  A celebration of life will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Donnie Disney officiating.

James was loved by many, especially by his nieces and nephews in reflection of his love for his family and friends that he loved best.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to have served the family of James Edward Jeffers. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Kathleen Abel

Kathleen Abel, of Clinton, TN passed away Sunday, June 18th after a long courageous battle …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved