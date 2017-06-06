Home / Obituaries / Infant Joshua Wayne Fuston II

Infant Joshua Wayne Fuston II

Infant Joshua Wayne Fuston II, passed peacefully in the arms of Jesus on Sunday, June 4, 2017. He was preceded in death by grandfathers: Ricky McGlone and Ernest Fuston.

Survived by

Parents: Joshua Wayne and Tonya Lynn Fuston

Brothers & Sisters: James Scott Leach, Pricilla Victoria Faith Leach, Dustin Steven Leach, Patrick Scott Leach, Laynie Jay Fuston, Tamra Katherin Lynn Fuston, Cheyenne Leigh Fuston, Julian Gabriella Fuston.

Grandmothers: Kathy Phillips, Tammy Fuston

A host of other family and friends

Special thanks to Calvary Worship Center family.

Service 1 PM Tuesday Cross-Smith Chapel

Dr. Carolina Curtiss and Rev. Norma Welch officiating

Interment at Powell Valley Cemetery

Family will receive friends 12-1 PM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Cross-Smith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

