Infant Joshua Wayne Fuston II, passed peacefully in the arms of Jesus on Sunday, June 4, 2017. He was preceded in death by grandfathers: Ricky McGlone and Ernest Fuston.
Survived by
Parents: Joshua Wayne and Tonya Lynn Fuston
Brothers & Sisters: James Scott Leach, Pricilla Victoria Faith Leach, Dustin Steven Leach, Patrick Scott Leach, Laynie Jay Fuston, Tamra Katherin Lynn Fuston, Cheyenne Leigh Fuston, Julian Gabriella Fuston.
Grandmothers: Kathy Phillips, Tammy Fuston
A host of other family and friends
Special thanks to Calvary Worship Center family.
Service 1 PM Tuesday Cross-Smith Chapel
Dr. Carolina Curtiss and Rev. Norma Welch officiating
Interment at Powell Valley Cemetery
Family will receive friends 12-1 PM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/
Cross-Smith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements