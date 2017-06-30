Howard “Nick” Martin Jr. age 64 of Clinton passes away on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on July 31, 1952 in Cleveland, OH to Howard and Dorothy Martin. Nick was a proud marine having served for 22 years. He was also highly active in the Scottish games every year. Nick is preceded in death by his father, Howard N. Martin Sr. and grandparents.

Survived by:

Wife………………….Terri Martin

Mother……………..Christine Martin

Brother……………..Tim Martin

Sister-in-law………Sherry Lee Cravens

Step-Daughter……Natasha Roberts

Special Friend……Roland Seckendorf

All his friends at the Virginia Scottish games

Several Grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 2, 2017 from 12-2PM at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with the funeral service to follow with the Rev. Danny Martin officiating. Nick's interment will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton follow the service. Full military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.