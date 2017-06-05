Hobby named Woodland ES Principal

Donald “D.T.” Hobby has been appointed principal of Woodland Elementary School in Oak Ridge, starting July 1.

Hobby has a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Technological University in wildlife and fisheries science, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, and an educational specialist in educational administration and supervision, both from Lincoln Memorial University.

He has been employed with Oak Ridge Schools since August 2008, serving as both a teacher and administrator at Secret City Academy and most recently as assistant principal at Robertsville Middle School.

Before he started working at Oak Ridge Schools, Hobby was a science teacher in Knox County Schools from 2004-2008.