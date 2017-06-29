Historical Commission recognizes TVA for Norris Dam 80th anniversary event

The Tennessee Historical Commission has announced its 2017 Certificate of Merit Award recipients. The program honors those who have made significant contributions to historic preservation in Tennessee.

“From a beautifully restored landmark in Memphis once threatened with demolition to the ongoing work to retain the essential character of Nashville’s Music Row, this year’s honorees have shown exceptional leadership and dedication to restoring and enhancing Tennessee’s special historic places,” said THC Executive Director and State Historic Preservation Officer Patrick McIntyre.

In the Book/Public Programming category, TVA’s Norris Dam 80th Celebration Team – History booths and exhibits at the July 2016 event allowed visitors to experience the stories associated with the area, and nearby Rocky Top.

The Merit Awards program was established in 1975. Award recipients are voted on by appointed and ex-office members of the THC.

For more information about the THC, visit www.tnhistoricalcommission.org.