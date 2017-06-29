Home / Local News / Historical Commission recognizes TVA for Norris Dam 80th anniversary event

Historical Commission recognizes TVA for Norris Dam 80th anniversary event

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 24 Views

The Tennessee Historical Commission has announced its 2017 Certificate of Merit Award recipients. The program honors those who have made significant contributions to historic preservation in Tennessee.

“From a beautifully restored landmark in Memphis once threatened with demolition to the ongoing work to retain the essential character of Nashville’s Music Row, this year’s honorees have shown exceptional leadership and dedication to restoring and enhancing Tennessee’s special historic places,” said THC Executive Director and State Historic Preservation Officer Patrick McIntyre.

In the Book/Public Programming category, TVA’s Norris Dam 80th Celebration Team – History booths and exhibits at the July 2016 event allowed visitors to experience the stories associated with the area, and nearby Rocky Top.

The Merit Awards program was established in 1975. Award recipients are voted on by appointed and ex-office members of the THC.

For more information about the THC, visit www.tnhistoricalcommission.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORPD seeks man for questioning

Oak Ridge Police have asked for help identifying and locating a man wanted for questioning …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved