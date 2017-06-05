Hazel (Irene) Long, age 90, of the Dutch Valley Community, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 2, 2017. She was the wife of the late Joe B. Long Sr., former Anderson County Road Superintendent. She was a long time member of First Dutch Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Irene enjoyed her flower gardens, her grandchildren, cooking and was known for her strawberry pies and cornbread.

She was preceded in death by parents James and Mossie Lindsay, husband Joe B. Long Sr., eight brothers and six sisters.

Irene is survived by sons, Joe B. Long Jr., Gary Long (Phyllis), and Larry Long; daughters, Geraldine White (Jerry), Lorene White (Roger), Glenna McGhee and Wanda Schweigel (Robert), 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, June 5, 2017 from 5-8PM. Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 2PM at the funeral home, burial following at Long Cemetery in Dutch Valley. Rev. Jeff Parrott and Rev. Gene Roach officiating. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

