Halls in search of new hoops coach(es)

Jim Harris Local Sports

Changes are coming to the sidelines of the next District 3AAA basketball season as Halls High School boys’ and girls’ coach Randy Moore has resigned to pursue other opportunities in Florida.

During his eight-year tenure at Halls, the Lady Red Devils compiled a 125-95 record with three Region tournament appearances, while the Red Devil boys went 108-117 and also made Region three times.

A search for his successor will begin in earnest with interviews after the state’s dead period wraps up July 10th.

It is not clear if one coach will be tabbed to lead both programs or if each squad will have its own coach.

