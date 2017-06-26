Home / Community Bulletin Board / GSMNP announces temporary closure of trail sections

Jim Harris

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced the temporary closure of trail sections along the Jakes Creek and Little River Trails on Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30 to complete the Ekmont Historic District demolition project.

Both the Jakes Creek Trail and Little River Trail will be closed to all use from the trailheads to the junction with the Cucumber Gap Trail. All campsites/shelters in the backcountry will remain open and can be accessed using routes that do not include the closed sections of trail. Note that Backcountry Campsites 21 and 24 are currently closed for bear activity.

Weather depending, the entire demolition project is expected to be complete on June 30, 2017.

