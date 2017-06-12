Home / Community Bulletin Board / Green McAdoo announces return of “Jazz on the Hill”

The Green McAdoo Cultural Organization will be hosting its first “Jazz on the Hill” concert series on Saturday, July 1st, 2017. The group performing will be Brian Clay and Friends. The event is open to the public, bring your families, blankets, lawn chairs, etc. Performance times will be 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Free event but vendors will be available for food and drink purchases. The event will be held outside of the Green McAdoo Cultural Center, 101 School Street, Clinton, TN.

Background: Brian Clay was born in Chicago, and grew up in Atlanta and has been a principal player in an Atlanta jazz for YEARS – a scene that boost some of the best musicians in the country. He has shared the stage as an opening act or supporting player for jazz legends including George Duke, David Sanborn, Stanley Clark, Gato Barbieri, as well as contemporary jazz all-stars like Norman Brown, Gerald Albright, The Rippingtons, Rick Braun, Kirk Whalum and Euge Groove.

