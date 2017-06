Gloria Vowell, age 53, of Clinton passed away Saturday June 3 at UT Medical Center.

Her family will receive friends on Thursday June 8 from 6 to 8 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, with her funeral service to follow.

Interment will be Friday June 9 at 1 pm at the Old Foust Cemetery in Rocky Top.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton in charge of arrangements.

