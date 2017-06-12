Fish Fry to benefit Cancer Society

The community is invited to the St. Mark United Methodist Church Fish Fry on Sunday, June 25th at 12:30 PM. The lunch will include fish, french fries, hush puppies and drinks. The cost for adults is $10, children $5 and kids under the age of 6 will eat free. All proceeds from the lunch will go to the American Cancer Society Relay For Life event to support cancer research, community service programs and advocacy efforts. The church is located at 252 N. Main Street in Clinton.

