Home / Community Bulletin Board / Fish Fry to benefit Cancer Society

Fish Fry to benefit Cancer Society

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 3 Views

The community is invited to the St. Mark United Methodist Church Fish Fry on Sunday, June 25th at 12:30 PM.  The lunch will include fish, french fries, hush puppies and drinks.  The cost for adults is $10, children $5 and kids under the age of 6 will eat free.  All proceeds from the lunch will go to the American Cancer Society Relay For Life event to support cancer research, community service programs and advocacy efforts.  The church is located at 252 N. Main Street in Clinton.  

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Secret City Festival heads into second and final weekend

The Secret City Festival will wrap up its first year as a weeklong event this …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved