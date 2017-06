Sequoyah Marina is hosting its annual ‘Fire on the Water’ fireworks show Saturday, July 1 at Norris Lake.

The event begins after sunset and officials say they expect this to be the biggest display in the 24-year-history of the event.

Billed as the second-largest fireworks display in Tennessee and the largest private Independence Day fireworks show, large crowds are expected. The average crowd is about 24,000 people.

This year, the marina estimates the show will last about 23 minutes.