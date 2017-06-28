Ex-Campbell attorney sentenced in theft case

Former Lafollette attorney and Councilman Wes Hatmaker was sentenced to 14 years behind bars after pleading guilty last month to stealing money from his clients.

In May, Hatmaker pleaded guilty to two counts of theft over $10,000 and four counts of theft over $60,000, and on Tuesday was sentenced by Senior Judge Paul Summers to 14 years in prison.

He had been indicted on the charges in February of 2016. His prison sentence begins immediately, and following Tuesday’s lengthy sentencing hearing, he was taken to the Campbell County Jail awaiting transfer to a state penal institution.