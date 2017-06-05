Home / Obituaries / Evelyn Stooksbury Longmire, age 85 of Powell (formerly of Andersonville)

Evelyn Stooksbury Longmire, age 85 of Powell (formerly of Andersonville)

Jim Harris 2 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 125 Views

Evelyn Stooksbury Longmire, age 85 of Powell formerly of Andersonville passed away peacefully at Tennova North on Friday, June 2, 2017.  Evelyn was a charter member of Bearden United Methodist Church and was a current member of Powell United Methodist Church.  For many years she worked at First American Bank in Norris where she later retired.  Evelyn and her husband Glenn enjoyed many years of traveling all 50 states.  Evelyn was known for her wit and good cooking.  She initiated a bridge club in Norris and played for many years.  She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Glenn Longmire; son, Gary Longmire; parents, Reed and Cletus Stooksbury; sister, Nancy.

Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Debbie Scates of Halls and Jane Holland & husband Terry of Oliver Springs, daughter-in-law, Patsy Longmire of Knoxville; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brother, Tom Stooksbury of Knoxville; sister, Brenda McCurdy & husband Mike of Greer, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Carol Clapp of Knoxville; several nieces, nephews and longtime friends.

The family would like to especially thank the caregivers at Maple Court Assisted Living and Tennova North for their loving care given to Evelyn.

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services following in chapel with Rev. Jim Pollock officiating.  Her graveside service will be on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 11am at the Norris Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.  Holley Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Fleda Louise Lovely, age 80, of Claxton

Fleda Louise Lovely, age 80, of Claxton, Tennessee, passed away on June 1, 2017 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved