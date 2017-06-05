Evelyn Stooksbury Longmire, age 85 of Powell formerly of Andersonville passed away peacefully at Tennova North on Friday, June 2, 2017. Evelyn was a charter member of Bearden United Methodist Church and was a current member of Powell United Methodist Church. For many years she worked at First American Bank in Norris where she later retired. Evelyn and her husband Glenn enjoyed many years of traveling all 50 states. Evelyn was known for her wit and good cooking. She initiated a bridge club in Norris and played for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Glenn Longmire; son, Gary Longmire; parents, Reed and Cletus Stooksbury; sister, Nancy.

Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Debbie Scates of Halls and Jane Holland & husband Terry of Oliver Springs, daughter-in-law, Patsy Longmire of Knoxville; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brother, Tom Stooksbury of Knoxville; sister, Brenda McCurdy & husband Mike of Greer, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Carol Clapp of Knoxville; several nieces, nephews and longtime friends.

The family would like to especially thank the caregivers at Maple Court Assisted Living and Tennova North for their loving care given to Evelyn.

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services following in chapel with Rev. Jim Pollock officiating. Her graveside service will be on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 11am at the Norris Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Holley Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com